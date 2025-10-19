Colin Farrell shares what his day off looks like

Colin Farrell claims he's 'busy' even on day off

Colin Farrell has opened up about what he does on his off days.

In an interview with People Magazine at the premiere of Ballad of a Small Player, the actor admitted that he's a busy man even on his off days.

Farrell, who is father to sons James, 22, and Henry, 16, revealed that he enjoys quiet times on his off days.

"Nature is the golden answer, it really is," Farrell said.

Adding, "Honest to God, I like to jump in a river or go for a walk in a forest … [it’s] medicine truly."

The Penguin actor shared, "Outside of that, I’m just home with the kids."

Farrell went on to add that he also takes "a couple of little road trips" and "go to the cinema quite a lot and sit at home and read and that kind of thing. Go for a run."

He said, "[I'm a] simple man, simple."

In the Netflix film Ballad of a Small Player, Colin Farrell stars as Lord Doyle. “I can’t believe 25 years in, and I’m still getting paid to do what I do. I just love it. I love telling stories with people, and I love working with crews. I just love it. It's a joy," he said to the outlet.