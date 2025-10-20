 
Geo News

Prince William thinks Andrew hasn't paid the full price yet

Prince William wants Prince Andrew completely out of the picture, claims insider

By
Geo News Digital Desk
|

October 20, 2025

Prince William still not satisfied with Andrew’s punishment

Prince William is still not happy with how things have ended with Prince Andrew even though the “disgraced” Duke has renounced his title.

While Andrew said he was stepping back from royal duties to support his family and country, the Prince of Wales feels that isn’t enough.

According to The Sunday Times, William wants to take a much stricter approach when he becomes king.

The report shared that the tougher punishment could mean banning Andrew from his coronation and all future royal events, to protect the image of the Royal family.

William is "not satisfied with the outcome,” they said, adding that he is seen to be seeking a "more ruthless" approach to dealing with Andrew.

In a shocking statement, Andrew made a surprising announcement that he is relinquishing his Duke of York title and honours.

"In discussion with The King, and my immediate and wider family, we have concluded the continued accusations about me distract from the work of His Majesty and the Royal Family,” the disgraced Duke said.

"I have decided, as I always have, to put my duty to my family and country first. I stand by my decision five years ago to stand back from public life."

Meghan Markle talks ‘freedom of choice' after exiting the Royal Family
Meghan Markle talks ‘freedom of choice' after exiting the Royal Family
Prince Andrew has cut open faults in Royal system, says expert
Prince Andrew has cut open faults in Royal system, says expert
Prince Andrew's scandals threaten to undo William, Kate's royal progress
Prince Andrew's scandals threaten to undo William, Kate's royal progress
Prince Andrew ‘punishing options' are running out, says expert
Prince Andrew ‘punishing options' are running out, says expert
Meghan Markle's friend shares intimate look at Duchess's struggle with anxiety
Meghan Markle's friend shares intimate look at Duchess's struggle with anxiety
Meghan Markle gets a ‘positive spin' on new Netflix deal
Meghan Markle gets a ‘positive spin' on new Netflix deal
Sarah Ferguson struggles privately as Epstein scandal take emotional toll video
Sarah Ferguson struggles privately as Epstein scandal take emotional toll
Prince Andrew's interview host breaks her silence on Virginia Giuffre's book
Prince Andrew's interview host breaks her silence on Virginia Giuffre's book