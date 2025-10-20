Prince William thinks Andrew hasn't paid the full price yet

Prince William still not satisfied with Andrew’s punishment

Prince William is still not happy with how things have ended with Prince Andrew even though the “disgraced” Duke has renounced his title.

While Andrew said he was stepping back from royal duties to support his family and country, the Prince of Wales feels that isn’t enough.

According to The Sunday Times, William wants to take a much stricter approach when he becomes king.

The report shared that the tougher punishment could mean banning Andrew from his coronation and all future royal events, to protect the image of the Royal family.

William is "not satisfied with the outcome,” they said, adding that he is seen to be seeking a "more ruthless" approach to dealing with Andrew.

In a shocking statement, Andrew made a surprising announcement that he is relinquishing his Duke of York title and honours.

"In discussion with The King, and my immediate and wider family, we have concluded the continued accusations about me distract from the work of His Majesty and the Royal Family,” the disgraced Duke said.

"I have decided, as I always have, to put my duty to my family and country first. I stand by my decision five years ago to stand back from public life."