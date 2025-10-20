Bette Midler expresses excitement for ‘Hocus Pocus 3'

Bette Midler calls ‘Hocus Pocus 3' script ‘brilliant'

Bette Midler just claimed that the script for Hocus Pocus 3 is “brilliant.”

It was confirmed two years ago, by Sean Bailey, president of Walt Disney Studios Motion Picture Production, that a third film was in the works and now Bette has seen the script.

Speaking on Watch What Happens Live, she said: “Well, you know, they sent a script, and a lot of it was brilliant. So, I got very excited.”

“And now we’re trying to figure out what it is and where it’s going to be and how much it’s going to cost and all those logistical things,” Bette added.

In the 1993 original, Hocus Pocus, Bette Midler, Sarah Jessica Parker and Kathy Najimy appeared as the Sanderson sisters, a trio of witches who were resurrected on a Halloween night.

Previously, the 79-year-old, who reprised her role as Winifred 'Winnie' Sanderson in the fantasy comedy sequel in 2022, asked Disney to hurry up with Hocus Pocus 3 while the cast are "still breathing."

Speaking on Busy Philipps' QVC+ talk show Busy This Week, she said: "I haven't seen the script, but I've heard rumblings.”

Bette continued, "I think if they're gonna, they oughta, because time is not just marching, time is barrelling to the finish line.”

"Get us while we're still breathing, I mean, God!" she quirkily added.

Bette also admitted on the show that she initially thought the 1993 original movie was a "dud" until it later became a "cult classic."

The Rose star also mentioned that her Hocus Pocus alter-ego is "probably the least like me of any character" that she has portrayed her career that has spanned more than half a century.

"She is the closest thing I will ever get to Shakespeare. She's from the era, from the time of Shakespeare,” Bette Midler said of her role in Hocus Pocus.