Sir Keir Starmer faces heat to rewrite law to strip Prince Andrew's dukedom

Pressure grows on Sir Keir Starmer to cancel Prince Andrew's dukedom

The pressure is mounting on Sir Keir Starmer to change the law which allows the United Kingdom Parliament to cancel Prince Andrew's dukedom.

For those unaware, Prince Andrew, son of the late Queen Elizabeth, released a statement on Friday, October 17, announcing that he would no longer be using his Duke of York title and would not be performing his duties as a Royal Knight Companion of the Most Noble Order of the Garter.

Despite giving up all of his titles, he still possesses his dukedom because only an act of Parliament can take it back from him and now some MPs are forcing the UK Parliament to intervene, while some have left it entirely to the royal family.

Shedding light on the current situation, Stephen Flynn, the SNP leader in Westminster, conversed with The Telegraph, where he stated, “I won’t sit silent – if an act of Parliament is required.”

“There can be no justification from this Labour Government as to why that is not immediately happening,” he added.

A Labour MP and erstwhile shadow cabinet minister, who requested to keep his identity confidential, also emphasized that through an act of Parliament, Prince Andrew should be stripped of his dukedom.

“I do think he ought to be stripped of all titles,” the MP quipped.