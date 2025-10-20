Prince William and Kate Middleton open 'a new royal chapter' after challenging year

Prince William and Princess Catherine: File photo

Prince William and Kate Middleton are featured on the latest cover of Hello! magazine, which celebrates the couple’s renewed public presence after a difficult year.

The cover photo shows the Prince and Princess of Wales smiling warmly during a recent royal engagement, under the headline “A New Royal Chapter.” The accompanying tagline reads: “The Prince and Princess of Wales look forward to closing the door on challenging times,” while another note adds that the couple appear “more relaxed and happier together than ever.”

Screenshot of Hello! cover featuring the Prince and Princess of Wales

The feature comes after a period of personal and public trials for the royal couple.

Last year, Kate revealed that she had been diagnosed with cancer and was undergoing preventive chemotherapy.

Following months of treatment, Kensington Palace confirmed she was in remission and gradually resuming her royal duties.

Her return has been met with widespread public support and affection, with recent appearances alongside Prince William highlighting their unity and resilience.



