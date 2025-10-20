 
Geo News

UK minister breaks silence on Prince Andrew titles

UK minister weighs in on Prince Andrew's title row

By
Reuters
|

October 20, 2025

UK minister breaks silence on Prince Andrew titles
UK minister breaks silence on Prince Andrew titles

giving up his royal titles was the "right course of action," a senior British government minister said on Monday, a day after police said they were examining allegations that Andrew sought help from a police officer to discredit a woman who accused him of sexual abuse.

Andrew, the younger brother of King Charles, said last week he would no longer use his Duke of York title among others, following years of criticism about his behaviour and connections to the late U.S. sex offender Jeffrey Epstein. Andrew, who will remain a prince, has consistently denied any wrongdoing.

A court ruling last year showed that the British government believed one of Andrew's close business associates was a Chinese spy. Andrew at the time said he had stopped all contact with the businessman.

"We agree and support the decision that the royal family and Prince Andrew have taken," Bridget Phillipson, education minister and senior member of parliament, told Sky News.

"We believe that's the right course of action."

When asked about calls for the removal of Andrew's prince title, Phillipson said it was not a matter for the government but one for the royal family to decide.

Andrew relinquished his Duke of York title days before the release of a posthumous memoir by Virginia Giuffre, one of Epstein's most prominent accusers, which contains new allegations against the prince, who settled a civil case with Giuffre in 2022.

In "Nobody's Girl", obtained by the BBC ahead of publication, Giuffre alleges she feared she might "die a sex slave" under Jeffrey Epstein's control and describes three alleged sexual encounters with Andrew, including one involving Epstein and several other young women.

The memoir also alleges Andrew correctly guessed Giuffre's age - 17 - when they first met, and includes details of encounters in London, New York, and on Epstein's private island.

Buckingham Palace has been contacted for comment.

Prince Andrew 'furious' at William: 'He feels betrayed'
Prince Andrew 'furious' at William: 'He feels betrayed'
Meghan Markle gets stark warning about royal title
Meghan Markle gets stark warning about royal title
Prince Albert celebrates Monégasque National Day 2025
Prince Albert celebrates Monégasque National Day 2025
Parliament's say in Andrew's title of ‘prince' and royal honours is out
Parliament's say in Andrew's title of ‘prince' and royal honours is out
Prince Andrew could become William's warning shot for anyone challenging his rule
Prince Andrew could become William's warning shot for anyone challenging his rule
Prince William plans to remove Lilibet, Archie's titles video
Prince William plans to remove Lilibet, Archie's titles
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle get slapped with delusion: ‘Very desperate!'
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle get slapped with delusion: ‘Very desperate!'
King Charles pens a special message for the UK and around the world
King Charles pens a special message for the UK and around the world