Princess Beatrice, Eugenie branded ‘most unfortunate victims'

Princess Beatrice and Princess Eugenie are devastated but the development of Prince Andrew’s case.

Daughters of Prince Andrew and Sarah Ferguson, are sad that their parent name has been involved in association to sec offender Jeffrey Epstein.

"Their daughters are the most unfortunate victims, they've had to suffer in silence and have been dignified in their silence," royal author Katie Nicholl said.

"It can't be easy to see their parents dragged through something like this, and they remain very much loved nieces of the King. It wouldn't surprise me at all to see them at Christmas occasions in the future. They're largely untarnished."

Meanwhile, royal commentator Richard Fitzwilliams said: "This will be a deeply painful period for the sisters as their parents are both likely to languish in public disgrace and foreseeably so.

"The Yorks have always been a close-knit family. However, [Princess Beatrice and Princess Eugenie's] closeness to their parents is likely to mean that they are not involved, at least for a period, probably a considerable period, in new charitable projects."