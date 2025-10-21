 
Geo News

Princess Beatrice, Eugenie branded ‘most unfortunate victims'

Princess Beatrice and Princess Eugenie are sad over the state of their parents

By
Eleen Bukhari
|

October 21, 2025

Princess Beatrice, Eugenie branded ‘most unfortunate victims
Princess Beatrice, Eugenie branded ‘most unfortunate victims'

Princess Beatrice and Princess Eugenie are devastated but the development of Prince Andrew’s case.

Daughters of Prince Andrew and Sarah Ferguson, are sad that their parent name has been involved in association to sec offender Jeffrey Epstein.

"Their daughters are the most unfortunate victims, they've had to suffer in silence and have been dignified in their silence," royal author Katie Nicholl said.

Princess Beatrice, Eugenie branded ‘most unfortunate victims

"It can't be easy to see their parents dragged through something like this, and they remain very much loved nieces of the King. It wouldn't surprise me at all to see them at Christmas occasions in the future. They're largely untarnished."

Meanwhile, royal commentator Richard Fitzwilliams said: "This will be a deeply painful period for the sisters as their parents are both likely to languish in public disgrace and foreseeably so.

"The Yorks have always been a close-knit family. However, [Princess Beatrice and Princess Eugenie's] closeness to their parents is likely to mean that they are not involved, at least for a period, probably a considerable period, in new charitable projects."

Advertisement
Axe falls on Prince Andrew's title as royal family updates official website video
Axe falls on Prince Andrew's title as royal family updates official website
THIS young royal could become Duke of York after Prince Andrew exit video
THIS young royal could become Duke of York after Prince Andrew exit
Inside King Charles's looming threat to Prince Andrew
Inside King Charles's looming threat to Prince Andrew
Buckingham palace updates on King Charles' latest royal engagement video
Buckingham palace updates on King Charles' latest royal engagement
Princess Anne's reaction to Prince Andrew's title surrender revealed
Princess Anne's reaction to Prince Andrew's title surrender revealed
King Charles attends poignant event after Prince Andrew gives up titles
King Charles attends poignant event after Prince Andrew gives up titles
King Charles steps up for Princess Beatrice, Princess Eugenie as Prince Andrew loses royal titles
King Charles steps up for Princess Beatrice, Princess Eugenie as Prince Andrew loses royal titles
Prince William's exchange with Prince Andrew at royal funeral sparks debate video
Prince William's exchange with Prince Andrew at royal funeral sparks debate