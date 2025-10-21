King, Prince William snubbing 'duty' to protect Prince Andrew?

Prince William and King Charles could be in grave trouble if they do not take a firm decision on scandalous Prince Andrew.

His Majesty and the Prince of Wales will be doing wrong by their Royal roles if they keep mum amid Andrew's association to sex offender Jeffrey Epstein.

Royal expert Russell Myers writes for Mirror: "With every unanswered allegation, to which Andrew has always maintained his innocence, the King and Prince William face a daily battle to uphold The Firm’s reputation. Serious questions must be asked as to who knew what and when at Buckingham Palace."

"If a member of the public stood accused of such behaviour, could any other company or institution conceivably stand by without launching an immediate internal investigation? Would it not be an incredible dereliction of duty if such a probe remained unopened?' he added.

"But why have they not executed the full powers at their disposal and banished Andrew for good?' questions the expert.

"Royal sources suggest the King does not want to take up parliamentary time needed to strip his brother of his titles for good, instead allowing him to shelve them and provide a veil of respectability for his decision. Some may further question why such action is only being taken now, after 15 years of dealing with this shameful episode.

Speaking of the future King, the expert adds: "William will no doubt not be so patient, already promising change at the heart of the monarchy which includes Andrew being nowhere near him or the family to create further damage. He knows full well that every day this situation is allowed to continue, the good work done by the family, helping shine a light on causes of immense importance, runs the risk of going unnoticed and leaving a stench over the entire institution forever."