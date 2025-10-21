 
Geo News

Sarah Ferguson split with Prince Andrew over ‘priority list'

Sarah Ferguson was told her place years into marriage with Prince Andrew

By
Eleen Bukhari
|

October 21, 2025

Sarah Ferguson split with Prince Andrew over ‘priority list
Sarah Ferguson split with Prince Andrew over ‘priority list'

Sarah Ferguson did not want to comply by Prince Andrew’s list of priorities.

The former Duchess of York, who parted ways with Prince Andrew back in 1996, was told she can never be her husband’s number one priority.

In a book about Andrew, it is alleged that he told Fergie: “I am a Prince, then a naval officer, then a husband.”

Fergie later noted: “I wanted to work; it's not right for a princess of the royal house to be commercial,” she said. “So Andrew and I decided to make the divorce official so I could go off and get a job.”

Sarah Ferguson split with Prince Andrew over ‘priority list

Writing in The Sunday Times, she said: “I travel a lot and I've always been able to make wherever I am home... When I'm in the UK I'm lucky enough to stay at Royal Lodge. I wouldn't call it my home as that would be presumptuous.”

She continued: “I think the love I had for him then, is the love I still have for him now,” she once said.

“We’re the happiest divorced couple in the world... We’re divorced to each other, not from each other. My duty is to him. I am so proud of him. I stand by him and always will,” noted Fergie.

Advertisement
Princess Beatrice, Eugenie branded ‘most unfortunate victims'
Princess Beatrice, Eugenie branded ‘most unfortunate victims'
Princess Royal to leave England for official visit
Princess Royal to leave England for official visit
Truth gets exposed about ‘extreme pressure' on Prince Andrew
Truth gets exposed about ‘extreme pressure' on Prince Andrew
Palace's stomach churning decision called out: ‘Questions must be asked about mafia'
Palace's stomach churning decision called out: ‘Questions must be asked about mafia'
Axe falls on Prince Andrew's title as royal family updates official website video
Axe falls on Prince Andrew's title as royal family updates official website
THIS young royal could become Duke of York after Prince Andrew exit video
THIS young royal could become Duke of York after Prince Andrew exit
Inside King Charles's looming threat to Prince Andrew
Inside King Charles's looming threat to Prince Andrew
Buckingham palace updates on King Charles' latest royal engagement video
Buckingham palace updates on King Charles' latest royal engagement