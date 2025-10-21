Sarah Ferguson split with Prince Andrew over ‘priority list'

Sarah Ferguson did not want to comply by Prince Andrew’s list of priorities.

The former Duchess of York, who parted ways with Prince Andrew back in 1996, was told she can never be her husband’s number one priority.

In a book about Andrew, it is alleged that he told Fergie: “I am a Prince, then a naval officer, then a husband.”

Fergie later noted: “I wanted to work; it's not right for a princess of the royal house to be commercial,” she said. “So Andrew and I decided to make the divorce official so I could go off and get a job.”

Writing in The Sunday Times, she said: “I travel a lot and I've always been able to make wherever I am home... When I'm in the UK I'm lucky enough to stay at Royal Lodge. I wouldn't call it my home as that would be presumptuous.”

She continued: “I think the love I had for him then, is the love I still have for him now,” she once said.

“We’re the happiest divorced couple in the world... We’re divorced to each other, not from each other. My duty is to him. I am so proud of him. I stand by him and always will,” noted Fergie.