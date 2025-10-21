Prince Harry warned media after 'crossing a line' over Meghan Markle

Prince Harry developed real paranoia after Meghan Markle debut for Invictus Games.

The Duke of Sussex got worried about his future with the 'Suits' star and called out the media after comments were made on her racial background.

Speaking about Harry's state of worry, Royal expert Phil Dampier notes: “We were completely and utterly shocked by that. I just couldn’t believe it when he did that.”

He continued: “Looking back I think there were one or two remarks in a couple of columns that made some rather unpleasant remarks about her background.

“But generally speaking, 99 per cent of the coverage was overwhelmingly positive and welcoming.”

Dampier added: “She seemed like a breath of fresh air.

“I just couldn’t believe it when he started complaining to the press that she was being mistreated because, generally speaking, I don’t think she was.”

Mr Dampier summarised by saying: “We know from Spare and everything that has happened subsequently that obviously he bottled up a lot of angst and bitterness.

“But William had to go through the same and he has managed to cope with it.

“It’s obviously really affected him but I just wish he didn’t blame everyone else for it. It wasn’t the press, it wasn’t the public, they all wanted it to succeed," he noted.