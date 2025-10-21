Emma Stone exposes Andrew Garfield's 'Spider Man' lie

Emma Stone reveals Andrew Garfield ‘lied’ about Spider-Man role

Emma Stone recalled how Andrew Garfield kept the news of his starring in Spider-Man: No Way Home to him and she still remembers his bluff.

During a recent chat at the Happy Sad Confused on October 30, alongside her Bugonia castmate Jesse Plemons, host Josh Horowitz inquired if she was aware of her former costar's hush-hush appearance in the Spider Man's 2021 movie.

The host also mentioned his past conversation with Garfield revealing he admitted to hiding his starring from Stone.

In response Stone said, “I asked him if he was going to be in that and he was like, 'I don't know what you're talking about.’ ”

“I was like, 'What? Oh, I guess that means no, right?' But it wasn't no, it was yes,” she continued.

Horowitz then praised Garfied's "dedication", prompting Stone to add, “I know, good for him. He kept it really close to the vest.”

Moreover, Emma revealed that she has not watched the Marvel movie yet, with the host noting about the emotional moment of Garfield with Zendaya, resembling the death scene of Stone character from 2014's The Amazing Spider-Man 2.

“It would be very emotional, I'm sure. But I heard it was fantastic, I will see it eventually," she added.