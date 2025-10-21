 
Geo News

Blake Lively gushes over 'Hamilton' cast during rare outing

Blake Lively praised Lin-Manuel Miranda in a heartfelt post

By
Geo News Digital Desk
|

October 21, 2025

Blake Lively’s rare Broadway night outing
Blake Lively’s rare Broadway night outing

Blake Lively stepped out on a rare Broadway night outing over the weekend.

The Gossip Girl alum took to her Instagram account on Monday to share some insights into her weekend outing to Broadway.

In the candid post, the actress can be seen spending some quality time with the cast of Broadway's Hamilton.

Blake Lively gushes over Hamilton cast during rare outing

Sharing multiple snaps from the visit to the show, she gushed over the cast, writing, "I cannot stop thinking about this current cast of @hamiltonmusical."

Blake urged her fans to go and see their performance, "run, run, run to see them while you still can," she noted.

Gushing over Lin-Manuel Miranda she wrote, "Also. @lin_manuel's brain must be studied. This man. my word. I can't fathom how one person can hold so much brilliance, heart, intelligence, relatability, possibility, dexterity, and kindness."

Blake Lively gushes over Hamilton cast during rare outing

"He's everything you would hope in person, and then 1000x more. I adore you, my friend," she continued.

Blake added: "Your brain is a public service to all of our happiness. You are one of one. How lucky we are to be alive right now, alongside you."

The Sisterhood of the Traveling Pants star also posted snaps with the whole cast and also with Leslie Odom, opening over the picture, "I have no chill."

Advertisement
Tom Cruise, Ana de Armas rekindle romance with a twist?
Tom Cruise, Ana de Armas rekindle romance with a twist?
Ryan Seacrest sets new rule on 'Wheel of Fortune' after Derek Hough's stunt
Ryan Seacrest sets new rule on 'Wheel of Fortune' after Derek Hough's stunt
Jimmy Fallon pays emotional tribute after losing family dog Gary
Jimmy Fallon pays emotional tribute after losing family dog Gary
Justin Timberlake, Jessica Biel stay strong after ‘rough' tour, health woes
Justin Timberlake, Jessica Biel stay strong after ‘rough' tour, health woes
Keith Urban admits dark truth about touring amid Nicole Kidman split
Keith Urban admits dark truth about touring amid Nicole Kidman split
Joe Jonas makes rare dating life confession
Joe Jonas makes rare dating life confession
Priyanka Chopra reveals Malti's ‘lit' festive celebration
Priyanka Chopra reveals Malti's ‘lit' festive celebration
Jessica Simpson admits she ‘never planned' to be single again
Jessica Simpson admits she ‘never planned' to be single again