Blake Lively gushes over 'Hamilton' cast during rare outing

Blake Lively’s rare Broadway night outing

Blake Lively stepped out on a rare Broadway night outing over the weekend.

The Gossip Girl alum took to her Instagram account on Monday to share some insights into her weekend outing to Broadway.

In the candid post, the actress can be seen spending some quality time with the cast of Broadway's Hamilton.

Sharing multiple snaps from the visit to the show, she gushed over the cast, writing, "I cannot stop thinking about this current cast of @hamiltonmusical."

Blake urged her fans to go and see their performance, "run, run, run to see them while you still can," she noted.

Gushing over Lin-Manuel Miranda she wrote, "Also. @lin_manuel's brain must be studied. This man. my word. I can't fathom how one person can hold so much brilliance, heart, intelligence, relatability, possibility, dexterity, and kindness."

"He's everything you would hope in person, and then 1000x more. I adore you, my friend," she continued.

Blake added: "Your brain is a public service to all of our happiness. You are one of one. How lucky we are to be alive right now, alongside you."

The Sisterhood of the Traveling Pants star also posted snaps with the whole cast and also with Leslie Odom, opening over the picture, "I have no chill."