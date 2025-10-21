 
Priyanka Chopra reveals Malti's ‘lit' festive celebration

Priyanka Chopra gives peek into Malti’s adorable party

Geo News Digital Desk
October 21, 2025

Priyanka Chopra is spending some quality time with daughter Malti during the festive week.

The Bollywood star took to her Instagram account on Sunday to share a rare glimpse of her two year-old daughter's "lit" party.

In the picture posted to her Stories, Malti can be seen wearing a traditional yellow dress for a Diwali party with friends.

As per the snap, it appeared to be a party arranged at Malti's house and joined by her friends.

The toddler can be seen holding her stuffed toy in one hand while standing in front of the Diwali decorations with her two friends also standing beside her.

"Maltis diwali party was lit..., Chopra wrote over the photo along with a fire emoji.

For those unversed, Chopra shared Malti with her husband Nick Jonas.

This came days after Chopra gushed over Nick's surprise visit during Karwa Chauth amid his hectic touring schedule.

"Surprise!! Daddy’s back! In the middle of intense touring, when he comes back home , to make sure he spends Karva chauth with me every year," she wrote on her October 10 post, sharing heartwarming pictures with Nick and Malti.

"Thank you for being my true chaand, Love you forever and always @nickjonas," she added at the time.

