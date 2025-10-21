Jim Curtis reflects on ‘life-changing' joy after vacation with Jennifer Aniston

Jim Curtis gushes about ‘joy and love’ amid growing bond with Jennifer Aniston

Jim Curtis has gushed about the “abundance, joy and love” in his life following a recent vacation with Friends star Jennifer Aniston.

The hypnotherapist and life coach didn’t mention Aniston by name in his latest newsletter but spoke warmly about how his life has transformed after taking a chance on change.

Curtis and Aniston were first linked earlier this year after he liked one of her Instagram posts featuring his book, and were later seen holidaying together on a yacht in Mallorca with her close friends, including Jason Bateman and Amy Schumer.

“I am back from vacation, and what an experience,” he wrote in his newsletter.

Curtis added, “When I was sick, sad, stuck and in pain, I never thought I would have the abundance, joy and love I now experience on a daily basis.”

“I just took one step, made one decision, and the next followed – and now I look back and realise that course, that life change, resulted in this magic.”

According to Heat Magazine, the pair were introduced by mutual friends and have formed a deep connection.

A source told the publication that Aniston feels “very emotionally in sync” with Curtis, unlike her previous relationships.



