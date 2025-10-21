 
Joe Jonas makes shocking comment about Taylor Swift's new album

Joe Jonas shares his thoughts on ex Taylor Swift's new album 'The Life of a Showgirl'

Geo News Digital Desk
October 21, 2025

Taylor Swift's ex-boyfriend Joe Jonas has finally shared his views about the pop sensation's new album, The Life of a Showgirl.

Speaking to Esquire on Monday, the 36-year-old musician praised Taylor's latest record, saying he still enjoys listening to her tunes.

When asked if he likes Taylor's latest album, the Jonas Brothers member replied, "I’ve heard some of it. I think she’s obviously the biggest artist out there, and I think it’s good."

"Everybody’s got an opinion about it, but from what I’ve heard, there are some catchy melodies," he added.

Elsewhere in the interview, Jonas also opened up about his dating life.

"Five shows in a row doesn’t make it easy to meet someone for coffee," said the singer, who is currently on the JONAS20: Greetings from Your Hometown tour with his brothers Kevin and Nick Jonas.

The Cake by the Ocean crooner also confirmed that he's not on dating apps.

"I guess Instagram and TikTok are apps, and I’ve met people that way," said the father-of-two.

For those unversed, Joe and Taylor dated for roughly three months in 2008.

