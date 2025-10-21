'Frankenstein' director reveals why he cast Jacob Elordi in horror film

Frankenstein director Guillermo del Toro has finally revealed the key reason why he cast Jacob Elordi in his adaptation of the classic gothic horror novel.

Speaking to Elle Magazine at the New York City premiere of the film, the 61-year-old filmmaker revealed that he picked the actors in Frankenstein "for their eyes."

"I cast the actors for their eyes," Guillermo told the outlet. "All of them...have the most wonderfully expressive eyes. "

"Jacob is capable of great purity," added the filmmaker, referring to what made the Priscilla actor's eyes standout.

For those unversed, Frankenstein will release in select theaters on October 23, before arriving on the streaming platform. On November 7, the film will be available to watch on Netflix.

Alongside Jacob, the film's other cast includes Mia Goth, Oscar Isaac, Christoph Waltz, and Ralph Ineson.

On October 13, the Frankenstein cast attended the London Film Festival's premiere of the film, where they answered many questions.

At the event, Jacob talked about his horrifying character, the Creature.

Crediting those behind the Creature's creation, the actor admitted, "I got to work with a true artist in Guillermo, first and foremost, and then with Mike Hill, who designed the Creature.”

"When I first put it on, it was one of the most devastatingly beautiful things I'd ever seen, and all the ideas that I'd had, all the things that I'd looked for inside myself only came out on screen with the help of that makeup," he added.