Prince Andrew faces pressure over his dukedom once more

Out from the frying pan and into the fryer, Prince Andrew has found himself face to face with a motion to have his dukedom official stripped.

This move has even been dubbed “rare” when it comes to the Commons.

For those unversed, it comes as the government faces shocking calls to have him removed from the Royal Lodge as well, his official 30-bedroom place of residence, which has occupied for over two decades.

According to The Guardian’s own explainer, “There are few avenues for MPs to act to formally remove the titles.”

Number is that “it would require an act of parliament, which the government does not intend to initiate unless requested by the palace.”

However, whats pertinent to mention is that on Tuesday, the SNP lodged an early-day motion (EDM) to have Prince Andrew’s titles formally removed, particularly that of the Duke of York, which he, himself, has agreed not to use.

What is also pertinent to mention is that “MPs are not permitted to criticise royals during parliamentary debates, but EDMs, which usually carry very little parliamentary weight, are one of the only ways that the conduct of a royal can be raised,” according to the outlet.

According to a statement by SNP’s Westminster leader, Stephen Flynn, “If the Westminster parties remain stubbornly slow in removing Prince Andrew’s titles, the SNP will do all we can to force them to act.”

“Prince Andrew’s titles can only be removed by an act of parliament. Therefore this SNP motion is a way to pile pressure on the UK Labour government to bring forward that legislation immediately.”

“The only real question is what Keir Starmer’s government is waiting for. The public knows this is the right thing to do, and even more importantly the victims at the heart of the Epstein scandal know that it’s the right thing to do. It needs to be done without any further excuses and any further delay.”

Since the news broke out, even the Labour MP for York Central wanted support to be rung up about the bill, so that the King or Parliamentary powers would be able to strip Prince Andrew’s titles.

Earlier she even spoke out and said, “every time this comes up, it clearly must be really traumatising for the victims and survivors, so it’s really important that this matter is dealt with once and for all. There are mechanisms which need to be put in place in order to remove a title.”