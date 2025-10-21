Kate Middleton uncomfortable as Prince William's alleged mistress copies her style

Kate Middleton is said to be feeling increasingly uneasy over Prince William’s alleged mistress Rose Hanbury’s fashion choices that closely resemble her own.

The Marchioness of Cholmondeley has reignited long-standing rumours of her past connection to the Prince of Wales with her repeated fashion choices.

Speaking with Radar Online, a palace insider revealed that Kate finds it uncomfortable and “impossible to ignore” that Hanbury has appeared multiple times in near-identical outfits.

"Rose has always had impeccable style, but lately her looks feel calculated," claimed a royal source. "Every time she steps out, she's wearing something that mirrors Kate – right down to the designer.”

“It's uncanny,” they continued. “People in royal circles can't help but talk about it, and Kate's finding it increasingly uncomfortable."

During a recent appearance at a service dedication for the Order of the British Empire at St. Paul's Cathedral, Rose wore a black Lock & Co. hat identical to one Kate has worn.

"It's one thing to share a taste in fashion, but this was identical. It felt like déjà vu,” they added.

Speaking of Kate’s reaction on rumours of a possible affair between William and Rose, the insider said, "Back in 2019, Kate was crushed by all the rumors.”

"Publicly, she was advised to stay quiet, but behind closed doors, she was deeply upset and angry. Whatever friendship she'd had with Rose ended right then and there."