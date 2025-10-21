Prince Andrew's pal breaks silence on ‘monstrous' King Charles

Prince Andrew’s friend attacks King Charles in former duke’s defense

A close pal of Prince Andrew has finally stepped forward in his defense and has bashed the King’s monarchy for its decisions, and approach towards the former Duke’s woes.

The pal broke everything down to The Daily Beast’s The Royalist, following the very public Buckingham Palace statement the royal released.

For those unversed, this statement provided insight into the future, with vehement denials about any and all wrongdoing.

While the public and many local government officials have shown ‘slight satisfaction’ according to Express UK, his friend thinks otherwise.

They were quoted saying, “Andrew has been treated monstrously by his family. He has done everything they have asked. He has been found guilty of no crime.”

In regards to his future plans, the Prince is said to be planning days of leisure, with shooting parties on royal estates among other things.

There are also many pals who have remained loyal to the former duke throughout this process and according to one such land owner pal, “in England, it is customary to consider a man innocent until proven guilty. Those baying for Andrew’s blood would do well to re-read The Crucible.”

Prince Andrew’s Statement about his Titles:

According to Buckingham Palace, The statement claims, “in discussion with The King, and my immediate and wider family, we have concluded the continued accusations about me distract from the work of His Majesty and the Royal Family. I have decided, as I always have, to put my duty to my family and country first. I stand by my decision five years ago to stand back from public life.”

“With His Majesty’s agreement, we feel I must now go a step further. I will therefore no longer use my title or the honors which have been conferred upon me. As I have said previously, I vigorously deny the accusations against me.”