Princess Beatrice, Princess Eugenie's reaction to Prince Andrew scandals revealed

Inside Princess Beatrice, Princess Eugenie’s devastation over Prince Andrew scandal

Princess Beatrice and Princess Eugenie are "devastated" and afraid in the aftermath of their father’s scandals, per an expert.

Prince Andrew recently announced that he will no longer use his royal titles in an attempt to further distance himself from the monarchy due to the scandals around him.

For the unversed, Andrew fell from grace when his close pal, Jeffrey Epstein, was convicted as a child sex offender. Later, he was accused of sex abuse by Virginia Giuffre, who was one of Epstein’s victims. While he settled the case out of court, Virginia has made more damaging claims in her posthumously published memoir.

In newer reports, leaked emails have shown that Andrew emailed Epstein in 2011, months after his conviction. This contradicts his claim from the damning 2019 interview with Newsnight’s Emily Maitlis, where he claimed that he had cut contact with his pal in 2010.

He has always denied Virginia’s claims that she was forced to have sex with him on three occasions.

While Andrew and Sarah Ferguson’s daughters Beatrice, 37, and Eugenie, 35, have not commented on the accusations and their father’s decision to give up titles, royal expert Richard Fitzwilliams said they must be “devastated” by it.

He told the Express, "The Yorks are famously close knit. Beatrice and Eugenie will have been devastated by recent developments and also fearful of what is to come."

"This presents them with an obvious challenge, to separate their image, happily married with careers and keen to do charity work, both have recently increased this, from that of their parents in the public mind," he explained.