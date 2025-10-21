Prince Harry hit with an accusation: ‘Don't blame us!'

Prince Harry’s ‘very bad beginning’ gets the spotlight

Prince Harry’s behavior following his marriage to Meghan Markle has prompted an expert to come forward with the message ‘I just wish he didn’t blame everyone else for it. It wasn’t the press, it wasn’t the public, they all wanted it to succeed’.

The expert in question is royal expert and author, Phil Dampier and he’s offered a no holds barred take on the royal couple, from the days of their very first Invictus Games appearance, in Toronto after their wedding.

He spoke about everything with Royal editor Matt Wilkinson on The Sun’s Royal Exclusive show, and the conversation saw the expert get specific about the media paranoia that erupted right after their marriage.

“We were completely and utterly shocked by that. I just couldn’t believe it when he did that,” the expert said in regards to Prince Harry’s statement about his wife’s media coverage.

“Looking back I think there were one or two remarks in a couple of columns that made some rather unpleasant remarks about her background. But generally speaking,” Mr Dampier admitted, “99 per cent of the coverage was overwhelmingly positive and welcoming.”

Later in the interview the expert also called it a “very bad beginning” where “Harry’s paranoia” was out on full display, even though at the start of her wedding “she seemed like a breath of fresh air.”

That is why “I just couldn’t believe it when he started complaining to the press that she was being mistreated because, generally speaking, I don’t think she was,” he said.

Before concluding he also noted, “We know from Spare and everything that has happened subsequently that obviously he bottled up a lot of angst and bitterness. But William had to go through the same and he has managed to cope with it.”

While “it’s obviously really affected him but I just wish he didn’t blame everyone else for it. It wasn’t the press, it wasn’t the public, they all wanted it to succeed.”