Public fury over TV guest's chilling remarks about Prince Andrew

Controversial remarks made about Prince Andrew on Sky News have sparked widespread backlash, with viewers calling the comments “disgusting” and “irresponsible.”

The outrage erupted after a guest suggested that the King’s younger brother should take his own life, following renewed scrutiny over his leaked email to Jeffrey Epstein.

During the live discussion, the commentator said: “The presumption of innocence is with him like everybody else. However, he is the royal family, he is an honorable man, he is an officer and a gentleman. Now, the tradition of the honorable way at a situation like this involves a tumbler, whisky, a loaded revolver in the study.”

The shocking statement drew immediate condemnation online, prompting British journalist Dan Wootton to call out the broadcaster for airing the segment.

“Sky News now openly advocating for Prince Andrew to shoot himself as a way out of this mess,” Wootton wrote on social media. “Completely gross. Lacking any humanity. Would help absolutely no one. Epstein’s ‘suicide’ is one of the reasons we’re here. The presenter thanks him and moves on.”

Hundreds of viewers have since urged regulators to investigate the comments, calling them “dangerous” and “beyond unacceptable.”







