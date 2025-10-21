Princess Anne grows fed up with the Palace despite being Charles' biggest support

Princess Anne’s family is making her grow ‘fed up’

Following Prince Andrew’s statement that he will be forgoing the use of his titles and honors, particularly that of the ‘Duke of York’, royal commentator Christopher Anderson came forward with insight into how ‘done’ Princess Anne is.

According to a report by Us Weekly, it’s a well known fact that “Anne has long sided with The King.”

That is also part of the reason why “she is as fed up with Andrew as Charles and William are.”

According to GB News its also said that she is also not satisfied with the way things are being carried out. Just like Prince William who is “not satisfied with the outcome” they noted too.

However, whats pertinent to mention is that t it would “take an act of Parliament to formally strip Andrew of his princely title.” Hence even though the prince “certainly has had it with his Uncle Andrew,” it “would be tricky” for him to go after Prince Andrew’s title.

Before signing off Mr Anderson even got candid and added, “I can’t quite wrap my head around the idea of William taking such action against his own brother, no matter how upset he is with Harry.”