Prince Harry ‘stuck' in middle as Meghan makes explosive claims about Kate Middleton

Prince Harry trying to keep peace while Meghan accuses Kate Middleton of sabotage

Prince Harry is said to be feeling stuck in the middle as Meghan Markle continues to believe that Kate Middleton and the royal family are working against her.

According to a report by Radar Online, the Duchess of Sussex is convinced the Palace is trying to damage her reputation and hurt her career, especially as her latest Netflix show struggles to gain attention.

"Harry's stuck in the middle yet again," the source told the publication, adding that the Duke is “doing his best to stay level-headed, but Meghan feels completely targeted.”

“She's convinced the royals are out to destroy her brand simply because they've lost any power to control her,” they added.

An insider told the publication that while shares positive posts online about family life and staying strong, people close to her say she’s actually really upset behind the scenes.

Meanwhile, an entertainment insider revealed, "Netflix is going to scrutinize the numbers and feedback very carefully.”

"If a series keeps falling short, that's a problem from a business standpoint. Meghan's well aware of that – and she's anxious that all this negative press could make her seem like a risky investment."

Despite the ongoing tensions, Meghan will not show air her dirty laundry out in the public. "She's seething privately, but she's absolutely determined not to let anyone see her crack," they said.

"She's calling it classic bullying and refuses to play the victim. Still, behind the scenes, she's enraged – she feels like she's being punished just for trying to stand on her own two feet."