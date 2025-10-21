Virginia Giuffre's family breaks their silence on Prince Andrew

Virginia Giuffre loved ones weighs in on Prince Andrew

Virginia Giuffre’s family has just sat down for an interview where they’ve broken their silence about the prince, and also shared their hopes for his future.

The whole thing happened on This Morning today and comes on the day that Giuffre’s memoir dropped, Nobody's Girl: A Memoir of Surviving Abuse and Fighting for Justice.

According to Penguin Random House “Here, Giuffre offers an unsparing and definitive account of her time with Epstein and Maxwell, who trafficked her and others to numerous prominent men.”

“She also details the molestation she suffered as a child, as well as her daring escape from Epstein and Maxwell’s grasp at nineteen. Giuffre remade her life from scratch and summoned the courage to not only hold her abusers to account but also advocate for other victims. The pages of Nobody’s Girl preserve her voice—and her legacy—forever.”

As for her family, and their hopes, Virginia’s brother was the one to speak out and say, “I truly believe if prince wasn’t in front of his name he would be behind bars.”

“I don’t think he should bear the prince name before Andrew I think the King has the ability to take that away but it’s just not enough – I do believe there are two sets of laws.”

“We would call for them to open the investigation, there are flight logs, they can follow the money.”

What is pertinent to mention is that just this week the former Duke of York released a statement via Buckingham Palace, noting his decision to reaffirm his stepping down from a senior royal role.

The statement claims, “in discussion with The King, and my immediate and wider family, we have concluded the continued accusations about me distract from the work of His Majesty and the Royal Family. I have decided, as I always have, to put my duty to my family and country first. I stand by my decision five years ago to stand back from public life.”

“With His Majesty’s agreement, we feel I must now go a step further. I will therefore no longer use my title or the honors which have been conferred upon me. As I have said previously, I vigorously deny the accusations against me.”