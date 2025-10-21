Princess Anne stays focused on duty after Prince Andrew drops royal title

Princess Anne appeared determined to keep calm and carry on with her royal duties as controversy surrounding her brother Prince Andrew continues to dominate headlines.

The Princess Royal visited Derby on Monday to mark the 70th anniversary of the Leylands Estate for retired retail workers, a project first opened by her late mother, Queen Elizabeth II, in 1955.

The visit came as the royal family faces scrutiny following Andrew’s decision to relinquish his Duke of York title.

Anne, who earlier this year inherited the late Queen’s patronage of the Retail Trust charity, praised the organization’s work in supporting workers through difficult times.

According to experts, her engagement reflected the royal motto “never complain, never explain.”

On Tuesday, Anne continued her packed schedule with a visit to London’s New Scotland Yard Crime Museum, underscoring her commitment to public service despite ongoing royal turbulence.

Royal commentators noted that Anne’s steady presence offers a contrast to the turmoil surrounding her siblings.

“Princess Anne remains the monarchy’s most reliable anchor, quietly upholding the family’s work while others make headlines,” one royal expert said.