Kate Middleton's favourtie milliner turns attention to puppies: 'Absolutely love it'

Kate Middleton's favourite milliner set to make 'real impact' for rescue dogs

Kate Middleton and Meghan Markle’s favourite milliner, Awon Golding, is set to launch her eighth Haute Dogs calendar.

For those unaware, Golding, who has been designing hats for Kate, Princess of Wales, and Meghan, the Duchess of Sussex, creates hats for rescue dogs once a year to raise funds.

The designer is the founder of the Haute Dogs Calendar, which is now in its eighth year and will raise funds for a U.K.-based dog rescue charity, Underdog International.

In an interview with PEOPLE magazine, Golding said, “Making hats for rescue dogs never gets old! As fun and frivolous as it might seem, I know we are making a real impact, and I absolutely love it.”

"Plus a little humor and lightness is just what the world needs right now,” she added of her initiative.

Notably, twelve rescue dogs are picked for the Haute Dogs Calendar, who are styled in amazing hats designed by the world’s top-notch milliners; among them are British royal family favuorites like Justine Bradley-Hill other than Golding.

She went on to talk about supporting Underdog International and quipped that it is “unique because of how they help dogs and children. Nadine, the founder, is very passionate about education, which is so important.”

“To make a big change in the dog rescue community and in general in the world, you have to educate people, and that’s what so special about this charity,” Golding noted.