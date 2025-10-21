 
Prince William not done with Yorks, plans talk with Eugenie

Prince William is reportedly not happy with Princess Eugenie's ties with Prince Harry and Meghan Markle

Abdul Hafeez
October 21, 2025

Prince William: File photo
Prince William is reportedly planning a "frank conversation" with his cousin Princess Eugenie after Prince Andrew and Sarah Ferguson’s surrendered of their royal titles.

Andrew recently announced that he would no longer use his royal titles, a move presented as voluntary in a Buckingham Palace statement. 

However, multiple royal observers believe the decision was orchestrated behind the scenes by the Prince of Wales, who has long sought to protect the monarchy’s image from further controversy. 

Prince Harry and Princess Eugenie: File photo
“William was the driving force behind Andrew stepping back,” one royal insider said. “He wants a clean, scandal-free royal family.” 

Reports suggest that William’s next concern may be Eugenie, who maintains close ties with Prince Harry and Meghan Markle. 

Eugenie was the first member of the royal family to visit the Sussexes in Los Angeles after their move to the United States. 

Analysts believe William hopes to ensure family unity while maintaining a firm boundary between the working royals and those leading independent lives abroad. 

As one commentator noted, “This isn’t just about Andrew, it’s about redefining what being royal means in William’s future monarchy.”

