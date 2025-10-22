Kate Middleton warns William as he takes major decision on Harry, Meghan

Kate Middleton worried as Prince William plans big move against Harry, Meghan

Kate Middleton is reportedly worried as Prince William plans to go after Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s royal titles.

After Prince Andrew renounced his Duke of York title and the membership of the Order of the Garter amid pressure from King Charles, reports suggested William will follow suit.

Advertisement

Following in his cancer-stricken father’s footsteps, William is set to make Harry and Meghan give up their Duke and Duchess of Sussex’s titles.

However, Kate, the Princess of Wales is afraid it would further strained the family feud with no chance of going back.

"Kate loves William and completely believes in his bigger vision," a family friend told Radar Online. "But she's cautioned him that if he goes through with stripping Harry's titles, it'll be a point of no return.”

They added, “Kate's nature is to keep the peace wherever possible, and she knows this could wipe out any chance of mending things between the brothers for good."

However, the Prince of Wales “views Andrew's fall as both a cautionary tale and a chance to set things right. He believes the monarchy can't survive on double standards anymore.”

"If titles are to hold real value, then the same rules have to apply to everyone – no exceptions."