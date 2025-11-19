Princess Eugenie, Beatrice urged to severe ties with Sarah, Andrew to 'flourish in royal family'

Princess Eugenie and Beatrice have been urged to severe ties with their scandal hit parents Sarah Ferguson and Andrew to flourish in royal family.

The royal insiders have told the Radar Online, Eugenie and Beatrice have remained ‘devoutly and unflaggingly’ loyal to both their parents, but they recognize things can't go on as they are."

“It may be time for them to start severing ties if they want to survive and flourish in the royal family," the sources advised the York sisters.

Sarah and Andrew’s daughters have received this advice after reports suggested that Eugenie has offered her mother to move to Portugal.

The source says Sarah is looking for an “escape” – from the U.K., from Andrew's orbit and from the stain of the Epstein saga that has hung over them both. “To her, Portugal offers the chance to begin afresh."

Another source close to Sarah, Andrew and their daughters described the move as a strategic withdrawal.

"Sarah understands that her reputation in Britain is effectively ruined. Moving abroad is the only real opportunity she has to piece together anything resembling a normal life," the insider added.

Royal expert Hilary Fordwich also told the Fox News Digital, "Sarah most likely will move to Portugal to a villa owned by Princess Eugenie and her husband, Jack Brooksbank, while Andrew will be isolated at Sandringham."