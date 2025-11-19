Meghan Markle, Harry extend major offer to Princess Eugenie amid Andrew, Sarah crisis

The royal insiders have revealed Meghan Markle and Prince Harry’s true feelings for Princess Eugenie and Beatrice amid their parents Andrew and Sarah Ferguson ongoing crisis.

The Radar Online, citing the royal sources, has reported as Princess Eugenie weighs her future, Meghan and Harry have also emphasized the professional opportunities waiting in the United States.

The California-based royal couple have assured Eugenie that her work in the arts, as well as her anti-slavery collective, would translate seamlessly to the States.

The source tells the outlet about the major offer to Eugenie, "Harry and Meghan reassured her there's space for her in Harry's Invictus work or in Meghan's ventures.

"And with Jack already employed by a U.S. property firm, a move across the Atlantic isn't out of reach."

Another source claims: "If any royal understands what it is like to be frozen out of The Firm, it's Harry. He hates his uncle's friendship with Epstein, but he understands what everyone is going through, as he is still estranged from most of his family.”

The duke has been saying he will not let Eugenie or Beatrice be dragged under with Andrew, the insider said and added Harry “wants to protect them from the worst of the scandal fallout."