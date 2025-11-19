 
Princess Eugenie's emotional health takes a hit due to mom Fergie's public grilling

Princess Eugenie has found herself in the midst of woes because of her mother

November 19, 2025

Princess Eugenie has just been suffering from a myriad of emotional woes
Princess Eugenie has been suffering a great deal its just been revealed, and all of it is because of the public backlash her mom Sarah Ferguson has been receiving.

News of it all has been shared by a well placed insider that just sat down with Closer magazine.

They explained that the emotional overwhelm is showing up in the form of vulnerability for the princess.

“She’s not on the chopping block yet, and she does by no means want to turn her back on London or the royals, but she also feels like she ought to start preparing,” because “she can’t put her eggs all in one basket.”

For those unversed, this is in regards to news that she and her husband Jack Brooksbank are looking to make a move away from London alongside their two sons – August, 4, and Earnest, 2.

“Plus, it’s very uncomfortable for her in London at the moment when everything with Andrew is in the front of nearly everyone’s minds,” they explained while attempting to explain their motivations before signing off. 

