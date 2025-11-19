Prince Harry steps in to ensure Eugenie isn't hurt by Andrew's actions

Prince Harry worried for Eugenie amid fallout from Andrew scandal

Prince Harry is worried about his “disgraced” uncle Andrew’s daughter Princess Eugenie as she faces pressure following her father’s recent royal scandal.

The Duke of Sussex, who shares a close bond with his cousin, has urged her to take a step back from London and come visit him in California or relocate to US.

Speaking with Closer Magazine, a source revealed that Harry and his wife Meghan Markle have promised to support Eugenie amid calls that she and her sister, Princess Beatrice, also give up their titles.

The insider said Harry is “determined to make sure she comes through this horrible crisis without too many scars.”

“This whole situation is obviously complicated because he has absolutely no sympathy for his uncle and he doesn’t pretend to, but that doesn’t mean Eugenie should suffer.

“Harry had such a great time when Eugenie came out to see them in California, but it’s been nearly four years, so it’s high time she came back for another visit. Selfishly he’d love her to relocate.”

They added, “Having her and Jack move into the neighbourhood would make Harry so happy, he misses them.

“But at the very least he’s telling Eugenie to get out of town so things can calm down.”