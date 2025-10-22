Family of Prince Andrew's accuser issue a message directly to the Royal Family

Virginia Giuffre’s family issue a heart-wrenching plea

The family of Prince Andrew’s accuser Virginia Gunfire give their second statement, and this time around it’s a plea to King Charles.

The whole thing has been shared in an interview with ITV’s This Morning and features brother, Sky Roberts, and his wife, Amanda.

Amanda was the one who made this statement and when asked whether there was a message she’d like to convey, said, “I would say you have an opportunity to promote change.”

She also spoke directly to the royals during her interview and added, “You have an opportunity to say that you’ll be a Royal Family who protects the innocent no matter who is implicated, that you’ll stand on the right thing.”

“You have an opportunity for your people to trust you, and for other governments and other worlds to trust you, and we’re hoping that you’re going to do the right thing.”

“I think it’s been far too long. Our sister has waited far too long for that acknowledgement and that justice, and we would hope that we can trust you to do that.”

For those unversed, just yesterday when Ms Giuffre’s book Nobody's Girl: A Memoir of Surviving Abuse and Fighting for Justice dropped they said, I truly believe if prince wasn’t in front of his name he would be behind bars.”

At that time her brother was the one who made this claim and noted, “I don’t think he should bear the prince name before Andrew I think the King has the ability to take that away but it’s just not enough – I do believe there are two sets of laws. We would call for them to open the investigation, there are flight logs, they can follow the money.”