Prince Andrew's 'secret palace' highlighted in UK media after title surrender

Prince Andrew with former wife Sarah Ferguson: File photo

Prince Andrew owns a “fully-staffed palace” in Abu Dhabi, said a report in a leading English news outlet on Wednesday.

Citing historian Andrew Lownie and other sources, Daily Express reported that the property was gifted to Andrew.

A report in express.co.uk said that the younger brother of King Charles reportedly finds the residence “too quiet,” while Ferguson “doesn’t like the heat.”

The report follows Andrew’s announcement on Friday that he would relinquish all remaining titles and honors amid renewed scrutiny of his ties to convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein.

MP Robert Jenrick has joined growing calls for the prince to leave public life entirely, urging him to vacate his 30-room Windsor mansion, Royal Lodge, where he has lived for over two decades paying what has been described as a “peppercorn rent.”

“It’s about time Prince Andrew took himself off to live in private,” Jenrick said.

“He has disgraced himself, he has embarrassed the Royal Family time and again. The public are sick of him.”

Praising King Charles, Jenrick added: “He is trying to do his absolute best to ensure Prince Andrew goes off, leads a quiet life and doesn’t embarrass himself, the Royal Family or our country ever again.”