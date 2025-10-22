Sarah Ferguson takes another big step after changing social media handle

Sarah Ferguson has taken another major step after changing her social media handle days after her former husband Prince Andrew decided to relinquish royal titles.

According to a report by the Daily Mail, Sarah removed her Duchess of York title from Companies House after changing her social media handle.

Advertisement

Sarah’s details for Planet Partners now read 'Sarah Margaret Ferguson', having previously been listed as 'Sarah, Duchess of York'.

Princess Eugenie and Beatrice doting mother has also changed her occupation from 'director', to 'charity patron, spokesperson, writer and TV presenter'.

Sarah had only received the Duchess of York royal title through her marriage with Prince Andrew in 1986, and now she will be known as plain Sarah Ferguson in any official capacities after Andrew gave up his honour.

Earlier, Sarah also removed ‘the Duchess of York’ from her social media handles.

She removed the Duchess of York title from her X account, changing her handle from @SarahTheDuchess to @sarahMFergie15.

Her Instagram handle remains @SarahFerguson15.

Meanwhile, there are also claims Sarah Ferguson is ‘furious’ after losing her royal title amid Andrew’s latest Epstein fallout.

Sarah Ferguson is “furious” that title was her identity. “Losing it feels like a death.”