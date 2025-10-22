Meghan Markle plans to meet Kate Middleton privately: 'Ready to forget, move forward'

Meghan Markle is reportedly desperate to visit Britain as she wants to meet her sister-in-law Kate Middleton before Christmas.

According to a report by the Star magazine, however, insiders have claimed Archie and Lilibet doting mother feels “nervous” about any reunion.

The royal source claims, Meghan is ‘desperate’ to get ahead of the narrative, and she knows getting Kate on board would massively help.”

They continue, “If the public sees she’s making a genuine effort to heal old wounds, and they see Kate accepting her back, it’s bound to soften their feelings towards her.”

Meghan has been telling people that she is “ready to forgive, forget, and move forward”, the insiders told the outlet.

Moreover, the insider says that trust remains an issue.

Meghan is still “weary of Kate” and “not sure if she can trust her.”

The fresh claims came days after reports Prince William is planning to remove princely titles of Archie and Lilibet and other non-working royals when he becomes King.

According to a report by the Daily Beast, Prince William will use special executive orders to remove princely titles from all non-working royals.

Speaking to Eugene Levy for the Canadian actor's TV travel show, Prince William said, "I think it’s safe to say that change is on my agenda. Change for good."