Prince William promotes Fashion Week ahead of Brazil visit

Prince William: File photo

Prince William on Wednesday spotlighted sustainable innovation ahead of the upcoming Earthshot Prize awards ceremony in Brazil.

Taking to his Instagram stories, the Prince of Wales shared a new clip featuring Lagos Fashion Week.

Advertisement

The short video, titled “The Earthshot Prize Presents: Lagos Fashion Week — Build a Waste-Free World,” celebrates the Nigerian fashion industry’s efforts to reduce waste and promote eco-friendly design practices.

The footage, originally produced in collaboration with Earthshot Prize and Lagos Fashion Week Official, highlights local creators and designers reimagining fashion through sustainability.

The video shared on Instagram is part of a campaign to showcase global changemakers nominated for this year’s Earthshot Prize.

Earthshot Prize is an initiative launched by Prince William in 2020 to find solutions to the planet’s most pressing environmental challenges.

The 2025 Earthshot Prize ceremony is set to take place in early November in Brazil, where five winners will each receive £1 million to advance their environmental projects.

Through their social media platforms, the Prince and Princess of Wales continue to promote innovators working to “repair and protect our planet”.