Matthew McConaughey lends his voice to support Prince William

In the run-up to the 2025 Earthshot Prize awards ceremony, Prince William has released a powerful new video featuring the voice of Hollywood actor and Interstellar star Matthew McConaughey.

The dramatic short film highlights the escalating dangers of climate change and the urgent need for global action.

Matthew McConaughey: File photo

In the video, McConaughey narrates: “Our home. A place of wonder. Of ancient forests and endless oceans. Of countless creatures, great and small. But also a planet on the brink. For too long, we've asked the question ‘who's going to save us’? Now, we have our answer. Because when the stakes are highest, that’s when heroes rise.”

It also features portraits of this year’s Earthshot Prize finalists, described in the video as the “heroes” capable of driving real environmental change.

Prince William: File photo

The 2025 Earthshot Prize ceremony, hosted by Prince William, will take place in Brazil next month.