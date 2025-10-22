 
Geo News

Meghan Markle targeted with false 'Yacht Girl' claims after Prince Andrew debacle

Meghan Markle continues to face yacht girl rumors despite reputable organizations dismissing

By
Abdul Hafeez
|

October 22, 2025

Meghan Markle: File photo
Meghan Markle: File photo 

After Prince Andrew surrendered his royal titles following the leak of his emails linked to Jeffrey Epstein, Meghan Markle has once again become the target of online attacks.

This time, Meghan, the wife of Prince Harry, has been targeted with  debunked claims labeling her a “yacht girl.”

Advertisement

Some social media users have circulated old photographs purporting to show the Duchess of Sussex aboard a yacht with Prince Andrew. 

However, credible reports confirm the woman in the 2010 images is  model Alexandra Escat, not Markle. 

Prince Andrew with Alexandra Escat
Prince Andrew with Alexandra Escat

The Express reported at the time that Escat described her brief encounter with Andrew, recalling how the prince “took her hands and told her, ‘You’re lovely.’”

Fact-checkers and royal correspondents have repeatedly dismissed the so-called “yacht girl” narrative as baseless. 

Investigations have found no verified photos or documentation linking Markle to such activities. 

Meghan and Harry's supporters argue the rumors highlight the scale of online hate campaigns targeting the Duchess of Sussex.

Advertisement
Meghan Markle plans to meet Kate Middleton privately: 'Ready to forget, move forward'
Meghan Markle plans to meet Kate Middleton privately: 'Ready to forget, move forward'
Meghan Markle warned against leaving Prince Harry video
Meghan Markle warned against leaving Prince Harry
Prince William, Kate Middleton's EarthShot prize drops promos for Awards Night 2025
Prince William, Kate Middleton's EarthShot prize drops promos for Awards Night 2025
Matthew McConaughey lends his voice to support Prince William video
Matthew McConaughey lends his voice to support Prince William
Sarah Ferguson takes another big step after changing social media handle video
Sarah Ferguson takes another big step after changing social media handle
Prince Andrew's daughters Beatrice, Eugenie break down in devestation and fear
Prince Andrew's daughters Beatrice, Eugenie break down in devestation and fear
Kate Middleton warns William as he takes major decision on Harry, Meghan
Kate Middleton warns William as he takes major decision on Harry, Meghan
Prince William receives disappointing news over Prince Andrew's Royal Lodge
Prince William receives disappointing news over Prince Andrew's Royal Lodge