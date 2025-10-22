Meghan Markle targeted with false 'Yacht Girl' claims after Prince Andrew debacle

Meghan Markle: File photo

After Prince Andrew surrendered his royal titles following the leak of his emails linked to Jeffrey Epstein, Meghan Markle has once again become the target of online attacks.

This time, Meghan, the wife of Prince Harry, has been targeted with debunked claims labeling her a “yacht girl.”

Some social media users have circulated old photographs purporting to show the Duchess of Sussex aboard a yacht with Prince Andrew.

However, credible reports confirm the woman in the 2010 images is model Alexandra Escat, not Markle.

Prince Andrew with Alexandra Escat

The Express reported at the time that Escat described her brief encounter with Andrew, recalling how the prince “took her hands and told her, ‘You’re lovely.’”

Fact-checkers and royal correspondents have repeatedly dismissed the so-called “yacht girl” narrative as baseless.

Investigations have found no verified photos or documentation linking Markle to such activities.

Meghan and Harry's supporters argue the rumors highlight the scale of online hate campaigns targeting the Duchess of Sussex.