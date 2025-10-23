Prince Andrew water bills at Royal Lodge under scrutiny 

 
Eleen Bukhari
October 23, 2025

Prince Andrew has invited further scrutiny towards himself as he has seemingly not paid his water bills.

The former Duke of York has reportedly skipped paying his bills at the Royal Lodge is set to be investigated over the same,

The Sun reports that the Prince has not sorted out his annual water bills worth £743.

This comes as Andrew’s friend and sec offender, Jeffrey Epstein’s survivor Marijke Chartouni urged the Prince: “Prince Andrew should get out, rent it out at market rate and donate the proceeds to a victims’ charity, or let it become a refuge for trafficking survivors.”

Meanwhile, lawyer Spencer Kuvin, who represents Epstein survivors, notes: “I think it is an absolute disgrace to the British population that they are subsidising Andrew at this point given the information that is out there in the public regarding his actions.

“Andrew should be left to support himself for the rest of his life and not continue on the public dole.”

