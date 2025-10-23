Dakota Johnson reveals unexpected dating red flag

Dakota Johnson shares top dating red flag in men

Dakota Johnson has revealed one thing instantly turns her off in men.

In a Q&A video for Vogue Germany published Tuesday, the 36-year-old Fifty Shades of Grey star revealed her biggest red flag when it comes to men was flip flops.

Advertisement

“Men who wear flip-flops in public. Run,” said Jonhson, whose most recent public relationship was with Chris Martin of Coldplay, a romance that began in 2017 and officially ended in June 2025.

The Madame Web actress, who recently made two revealing red-carpet statements in September, was also asked if she ever worries that a “naked dress” might be too revealing.

“I really don’t care,” she responded. “I’ve worn some of the most beautiful dresses and felt beautiful in them, so I wear them,” she said.

“Sometimes those dresses look great on me — and sometimes they don’t. It depends on the shape, the finish, the color. But if I find one that feels right, of course I’ll wear it. It’s fun to wear a sexy dress.”

Her most recent bold red carpet look was at the Zurich Film Festival on September 26 when she wore a drop-waist naked dress by Gucci in the colour cobalt-blue.

However, it was the sheer black lace Gucci gown with a glimpse of black lingerie underneath the same month for Kering Foundation’s Caring for Women Dinner in New York City that made the most headlines.