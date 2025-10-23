'Outer Banks' faces on-set allegation against executive producer Jonas Pate

'Outer Banks' producer Jonas Pate's altercation with female staff makes headlines

An alleged altercation involving Outer Banks executive producer Jonas Pate reportedly took place on set this week during filming of the show’s fifth and final season.

Multiple sources claimed Pate, who co-created the hit Netflix series with his twin brother Josh Pate and Shannon Burke, grabbed and yelled at a female production assistant during an argument, TMZ reported on Wednesday.

Advertisement

A source later confirmed to People Magazine that Pate “was screaming at the female production assistant and grabbed her by her shoulders and shook her. He didn’t hurt her or try to hurt her. He just crossed a line. Putting your hands on someone is never, ever okay.”

Tensions on set were already high when the incident occurred in Dubrovnik, Croatia, perTMZ. Cast members Chase Stokes and Madelyn Cline reportedly stepped in—with Stokes separating the two and Cline attempting to calm the situation.

Several production sources said such behavior was “not unusual” for Pate, with one insider saying, “It’s about time that it’s made public.”

Filming for Outer Banks season 5 began June 20, per Netflix. While the streamer has not announced an exact premiere date, the final season is expected to air in 2026.