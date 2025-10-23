Virginia Giuffre makes Andrew look more & more like he never made it out of nursery

Virginia Giuffre paints Prince Andrew like he never graduated nursery

Comments made in Virginia Giuffre’s book Nobody’s Girl has shown off a shocking example of Prince Andrew’s real behavior, it’s said. Mainly because it portrays him as never having graduated nursery.

Royal commentator Richard Fitzwilliams is the expert who made this comment against the former Duke of York, in an interview with Fox News Digital.

The chat got rather candid and included accusations by the fistful. According to the expert, “the portrait she paints of Andrew is of a bovine, entitled and supercilious individual, in some ways never out of the nursery.”

He even went as far as to note “if his Newsnight interview did not exist, no one would have been able to invent it outside a spoof. Yet he was a brave pilot before he succumbed to the lure of disastrous friendships like that of the deceased pedophile Epstein.”

The conversation also didn’t end there because the expert got a second wind and noted how badly this will be looking for both the King and Prince William, because the King has just had a trip to The Vatican, where he prayed alongside the Pope.

Similarly, Prince William’s Earthshot Prize is said to host its Awards Night on the 5th of November, 2025.

With all this in the forefront Mr Fitzwilliams even said, “The optics of their continuing residence at 30-bedroom Royal Lodge is truly terrible.” Because “tragically, she died in April but her thoughts and experiences will live on in her memory to show abuse can be fought, but at a terrible cost.”

Furthermore, “the quotes I have seen compound the insights we have already had into the character of Prince Andrew, who denies all the charges against him and has not been convicted of anything” the commentator also noted.

Before signing off Mr Fitzwilliams added, “However, unable to use his titles, stripped of his patronages and an outcast in the royal family, he and his devoted ex-wife Sarah Ferguson face the future as pariahs.”