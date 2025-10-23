Prince Andrew petrifies King Charles over woes he'll lift the lid on Palace life

Prince Andrews sparks alarm bells by his growing desperation in front of King Charles

King Charles is currently battling a major fear when it comes to his younger brother Prince Andrew, and that is whether he will follow the same path as his youngest son, should he be silenced and kicked out.

Everything has been brought to light by a well placed insider that is close to the monarch.

During their interview with Heat World this source said that the King is grappling with is that Prince Andrew may end up becoming “the loosest of cannons” for the Firm if he shuts the door to his brother.

According to the source, Prince Andrew might become “even more desperate for money than he is now and it’s common knowledge that a scandalous memoir would almost certainly be his first move.”

“That would presumably involve endless stories and anecdotes which would lift the lid on life behind Palace walls,” the source also said.

“And given Andrew’s position at the top of the monarchy for so many decades it would probably make Harry’s memoir look like a picnic by comparison,” they concluded by saying.

For those unversed, this comes as Prince Andrew gave up the right to use his royal titles and honours publically, in light of the overwhelming amount of accusations against him, given his connection to Virginia Giuffre.

Prince Andrew’s Announcement About Stepping Down:

According to Buckingham Palace the statement reads, “in discussion with The King, and my immediate and wider family, we have concluded the continued accusations about me distract from the work of His Majesty and the Royal Family. I have decided, as I always have, to put my duty to my family and country first. I stand by my decision five years ago to stand back from public life.”

“With His Majesty’s agreement, we feel I must now go a step further. I will therefore no longer use my title or the honors which have been conferred upon me. As I have said previously, I vigorously deny the accusations against me.”