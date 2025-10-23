Sarah Ferguson reclaims her identity with major move amid Andrew drama

Sarah Ferguson disassociates herself from Prince Andrew drama with big move

Sarah Ferguson is trying to reclaim her identity, taking big step to distance herself from ex-husband Prince Andrew amid ongoing drama regarding his titles and ties to convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein.

According to a PR expert, the former Duchess of York is “making a smart move” by disassociating from her “disgraced” ex-husband.

This comes after she removed her title from her social media accounts, including X (formerly Twitter) and Instagram.

Speaking with Radar Online, PR guru Alexandria Hurley said, "The royal family’s reputation has taken a significant hit, and continued association with Andrew only prolongs scrutiny.”

"Removing those ties allows her to reclaim her own identity and move forward independent of that shadow – a necessary move for both personal healing and public perception."

The expert said "Fergie 2.0" could happen soon, adding, "This signals the early stages of a rebrand, not just strategically, but personally.”

"For decades, Sarah Ferguson’s identity has been tethered to Prince Andrew and the royal institution. This moment represents an opportunity to redefine who she is beyond that association.

"It’s a chance for her to step into her own story, rebuild trust with the public, and reintroduce herself on her own terms."