Inside King Charles, Queen Camilla's visit to The Vatican: Pictures

Check out pictures from King Charles, Queen Camilla’s visit to The the Sistine Chapel

Hiba Anjum
October 23, 2025

Pictures from King Charles and Queen Camilla’s trip to the Sistine Chapel has just sparked widespread debate about the signinficance of joint prayer, as well as the Queen’s wardrobe.

Now a second set of pictures has taken social media by storm, leaving many to gush over the significance of such a moment of ecumenism.

The collection of pictures on the Instagram post shows a wide shot of the King and The Pope standing side by side, with a congregation right in front of them.

After that came pictures from the prayer itself and featured Queen Camilla.

Accompanying the rest was a caption that read, “The King and Queen, accompanied by Pope Leo, have attended a special service in the Sistine Chapel, marking the joining of hands between the Catholic Church and Church of England, in a celebration of ecumenism.”

