Firm prepares 'contingency plans' as Harry, Meghan headed for divorce: Insider

Palace prepares Prince Harry's ‘divorce plan' as Meghan refuses to return to UK

Buckingham Palace is said to be preparing a “divorce plan” for Prince Harry as Meghan Markle refuses to return to the UK amid peace talks with King Charles.

According to Radar Online, the firm is working on “contingency plans” in case the Duke and Duchess of Sussex do part ways anytime soon.

Advertisement

As per the publication, a generous settlement would be given to Meghan, along with the rights to keep using the Duchess’ title.

A source revealed that ever since Harry’s meeting with King Charles at Clarence House, Meghan is "worried Harry is being pulled back into old patterns of manipulation by his family.”

Meghan is "extremely upset" and does not like the idea of relocating to the UK, with insiders claiming that the tension could lead to the couple’s split.

"The Palace is quietly drawing up contingency plans in the event of a split," a royal insider said. "The thought is that Harry might push for a return to the U.K., but Meghan won’t want to come back from the U.S. — and that schism is potentially dangerous."

"We're told courtiers are said to be ‘considering a golden handshake’ settlement, which would be ‘more generous than might be assumed, but heavily structured,'" they continued.

The agreement would also include clauses on how Meghan would not be able to expose any more royal secrets after parting ways from Harry.

"It would include a strict gagging order designed to prevent further exposés of private life. It’s like with Princess Diana all over again — only, this time the language will be tighter, and the penalties for breaking it heavier,” the royal tipster revealed.

"The agreement would also grant Meghan the continued use of her Duchess of Sussex title. The Palace sees it as a face-saving measure, because tearing it away from her could spark a media war.'"