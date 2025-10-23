 
King Charles, Queen share first snaps alongside Pope Leo XIV in Apostolic Palace

King Charles and Queen Camilla alongside Pope Leo XIV (pontifex) in the Apostolic Palace

Hiba Anjum
October 23, 2025

First pictures from King Charles and Queen Camilla’s visit to The Vatican for a visit to see Pope Leo XIV (pontifex) in the Apostolic Palace have just been released.

These pictures show the monarchs sitting across in discussions, as well as in portrait shots.

The caption also offers more insight and says, “The King and Queen have met Pope Leo XIV (pontifex) in the Apostolic Palace, to begin their State Visit to the Holy See.”

According to the official royal Instagram page, “their Majesties will undertake engagements with Pope Leo XIV in celebration of the 2025 Papal Jubilee.”

Also “this will include a special ecumenical service in the Sistine Chapel,” they added.

After this visit, “Later this afternoon, The King and Queen will visit the Papal Basilica and Abbey of ‘St. Paul’s Outside the Walls’.”

Check it out Below: 

For their full visit details, the following Instagram post showcases it all. 


