Queen Camilla, King Charles given new title at The Vatican by The Pope

Queen Camilla and King Charles have just been handed a new title by The Pope

By
Geo News Digital Desk
|

October 23, 2025

The Pope hands new title to King Charles, Queen Camilla
The Pope hands new title to King Charles, Queen Camilla

Following this afternoon’s visit to the Sistine Chapel, it was revealed by The Telegraph that King Charles and Queen Camilla will be honored with the titles, just like The Pope.

This moment, is also symbolic for its signifance in being the first time in modern history that both King Charles, a monarch from Church of England and a Pope prayed together in a public setting.

Furthermore the monarch will also be made a “Royal Confrater,” a tribute to centuries past when English Kings were responsible for providing upkeep of the tomb of St Paul at the basilica.

In return The Pope was also offered a title, with the approval of King Charles, “Papal Confrater” via the Dean and Canons of the College of St George Windsor.

Queen Camilla is also to be honored with a title of her own, and will be known hence forth under another title Dame Grand Cross of the same order, alongside King Charles who is now the Knight Grand Cross with Collar of the Vatican Order of Pope Pius IX.

